AJK Cabinet Reposes Full Confidence In Prime Minister Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 09:35 PM

The Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) cabinet on Thursday expressed its full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, observing that the opposition parties' gamble to dislodge the PM was bound to backfire as the entire nation stood like a rock with their leader

The cabinet, which met with AJK Prime Ministrr Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi in the chair, castigated the opposition parties for their malicious attempts of blackmailing the government.

Seeking an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to escape accountability was the opposition's sole agenda behind the filing of no-trust motion in the National Assembly, it observed.

"The opposition is hell bent on disrupting Pakistan's development and scuttling the process of progress and prosperity by fomenting political instability in the country," the cabinet said.

Reposing their full faith and trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership, the cabinet members expressed the optimism that Imran Khan would yet again emerge victorious in the contest, and the PTI would once again be elected by the people of Pakistan in the 2023 elections.

The meeting through a unanimously adopted resolution expressed complete solidarity with the Prime Minister of Pakistan saying that the manner in which he represented Kashmiris in international forums found no precedent in recent history.

Referring to PM Imran Khan's commitment towards the development and prosperity of Azad Kashmir, the cabinet observed that Imran Khan had proved his commitment to the Kashmiris by ensuring timely disbursement of required development funds to the AJK government.

Hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership qualities, it noted that PM Khan had raised the prestige and stature of the country, and established himself as the leader of the entire Muslim Ummah.

In a separate resolution, the cabinet paid tributes to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for representing wishes and aspirations of the Muslim Ummah at all the international forums, including the United Nations.

The cabinet meeting also paid tribute to PM Imran Khan on his successful visit to Russia and China, and expressed the hope that his visits would further improve the relations between Pakistan, Russia and China, and further enhance mutual understanding, including trade.

The AJK cabinet also paid tributes to Imran Khan for reviving sports activities in Pakistan and initiating mega welfare projects in the country.

While hailing the PM's pro-people initiatives such as Insaf Health Card, Ehsaas Kafalat and Ehsass Scholarships, the meeting observed that the initiatives that had been instrumental in alleviating difficulties of the economically less privileged classes, were reflective of the PM's vision.

