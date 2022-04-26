AJK Cabinet resolves to take up mantle of governance in the State.

UrduPoint.com

Newly constituted Azad Jammu Kashmir Cabinet on Tuesday expressing its full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, renewed its commitment to take up the mantle of governance in the region with new vigor

The cabinet ministers who met at Jammu Kashmir house at Federal metropolis held threadbare discussions on a whole gamut of issues including assigning of portfolios to the ministers, appointments against discretionary posts as well as holding local body elections in Azad Kashmir.

The late-night meeting, which lasted for several hours, resolved that prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas should forthwith assign portfolios to Cabinet ministers according to their potential and ability and capacity.

It was also agreed to form a team of experienced ministers at the cabinet level to run the affairs of government more effectively and efficiently.Regarding the much-delayed local body elections, the meeting agreed in principle to to continue consultations in this regard.

The participants of the meeting resolved that the government should use its all-available resources to improve the lives of the people in the region.

It was agreed that consultations would be held with other political stakeholders on issues of national interest including the governance, Kashmir movement and development.

