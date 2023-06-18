AJK cabinet reviews supplementary budget for fiscal year 2022-23

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) Jun 18 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet on Sunday reviewed the supplementary budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The AJK Cabinet met at Jammu Kashmir house in the Federal metropolis on Sunday with Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq in the chair.

AJK Secretary Finance Ismatullah Shah, on the occasion, presented the figures of the supplementary budget for the financial year 2022-23 before the cabinet.

The Cabinet also reviewed the recommendations of the Scrutiny Committee constituted with reference to supplementary grants.

While deferring the demands of some departments in light of the recommendations put forth by the committee, the cabinet approved the rest of the demands to be presented in the AJK State Legislative Assembly.

The Finance Secretary has been directed to present the demands approved by the cabinet in the Legislative Assembly. The cabinet also approved an ordinance for better management of government buildings.

Under this ordinance, better management and maintenance of state-owned buildings within and outside the state would be possible. In this regard, the Prime Minister also formed a committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary. The committee has been asked to submit a report within a month regarding the illegal use of the state-owned buildings inside and outside Azad Kashmir.

The cabinet also approved the proposed ordinance seeking a complete ban on deforestation. As per the ordinance, five-year imprisonment has been fixed for those involved in the illicit trade of tree cutting in the forests.

Moreover, the fine limit for illegal tree cutting has been increased to eleven times.

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq told the cabinet members that the release of more funds from the federal government was expected during the financial year.

The cabinet decided to open an account under the title of "Mad-e-Amanat" in which development/additional funds received from the federal government not being spent before the end of the financial year could be deposited.

Accountant General Azad Kashmir has been directed to take the necessary action in that regard.

The cabinet, while expressing a sense of shock over the Greece boat disaster, announced a one-day mourning to mourn the death of innocent people who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

The cabinet reiterated that human traffickers and travel agents involved would be dealt with strictly according to the law of the land. The Prime Minister directed the Chief Secretary to stay in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs so that the dead bodies of the victims could be brought back home in time.

The meeting was attended among others by Senior Minister Colonel (R) Waqar Ahmad Noor and government minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, whereas Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Additional Chief Secretary General, Secretary Finance Secretary Services Law Secretary and Secretary Information were present on this occasion.