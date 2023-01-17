AJK Cabinet rolls back price hike, orders to regularize govt. employees

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday announced that all gazetted and non-gazetted employees with 40 years of age and 10 years of experience are being made permanent

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) : AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday announced that all gazetted and non-gazetted employees with 40 years of age and 10 years of experience are being made permanent.

"Those who were recruited through the selection board and have 5 years of service were also being made permanent," he said.

He made these announcements while chairing AJK Cabinet meeting held here met at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

He also rolled back the recent increase in flour prices and decided to maintain the old prices.

During the meeting, it was agreed in principle to regularize 2632 ad-hoc contract employes.

Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan in his video message to the public said that despite facing a financial crisis, the government has taken a major decision to retain the old price of flour to provide relief to the common masses.

Similarly, he said that ad hoc employees in Azad Jammu Kashmir have since long been in the grip of persistent uncertainty. The cabinet, he said, has now decided to make 2632 ad hoc employees permanent.

The PM further stated that the government would soon devise a policy regarding other ad hoc employees.

He said that the recent hike in flour prices was being rolled back by the government. "In Azad Kashmir, flour is being provided at a lower price than Punjab and KPK", he said.