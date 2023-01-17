UrduPoint.com

AJK Cabinet Rolls Back Price Hike, Orders To Regularize Govt. Employees

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 08:14 PM

AJK Cabinet rolls back price hike, orders to regularize govt. employees

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday announced that all gazetted and non-gazetted employees with 40 years of age and 10 years of experience are being made permanent

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) : AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday announced that all gazetted and non-gazetted employees with 40 years of age and 10 years of experience are being made permanent.

"Those who were recruited through the selection board and have 5 years of service were also being made permanent," he said.

He made these announcements while chairing AJK Cabinet meeting held here met at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

He also rolled back the recent increase in flour prices and decided to maintain the old prices.

During the meeting, it was agreed in principle to regularize 2632 ad-hoc contract employes.

Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan in his video message to the public said that despite facing a financial crisis, the government has taken a major decision to retain the old price of flour to provide relief to the common masses.

Similarly, he said that ad hoc employees in Azad Jammu Kashmir have since long been in the grip of persistent uncertainty. The cabinet, he said, has now decided to make 2632 ad hoc employees permanent.

The PM further stated that the government would soon devise a policy regarding other ad hoc employees.

He said that the recent hike in flour prices was being rolled back by the government. "In Azad Kashmir, flour is being provided at a lower price than Punjab and KPK", he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Jammu Price Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Cabinet Flour

Recent Stories

PCB snubs media partner over ‘unsubstantial accu ..

PCB snubs media partner over ‘unsubstantial accusations’ against Babar Azam

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways (PR) retrieves 2 kanal land from ..

Pakistan Railways (PR) retrieves 2 kanal land from grabbers

36 seconds ago
 Revocation of IIOJK status must for talks with Ind ..

Revocation of IIOJK status must for talks with India: Prime Minister's Special R ..

39 seconds ago
 TMA Abbottabad seals three illegal bus stands in Q ..

TMA Abbottabad seals three illegal bus stands in Qalandar Abad

41 seconds ago
 BISE revises SSC annual examination fee schedule

BISE revises SSC annual examination fee schedule

43 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed launches COP28 UAE logo reflect ..

Abdullah bin Zayed launches COP28 UAE logo reflecting ‘One World’ concept

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.