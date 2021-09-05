UrduPoint.com

AJK Cabinet Urges World To Take Notice Of Rights Abuses In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 04:50 PM

AJK Cabinet urges world to take notice of rights abuses in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet through a unanimous resolution appealed the United Nations (UN) and international community to take serious notice of unabated human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the cabinet presided over by AJK Prime Minister, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi in Muzaffarabad strongly condemned Indian authorities for not allowing the family members and people to attend the funeral prayers of the veteran leader, Syed Ali Gilani.

The cabinet also paid glowing tributes to the services and sacrifices of veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani for the freedom movement all along his life.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK Prime Minister thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their firm stand at the international level on the Kashmir dispute

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Abdul Qayyum Khan Jammu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family Media All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAE’s endeavour to buil ..

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAE’s endeavour to build more optimistic, peaceful, p ..

6 minutes ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first comp ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first complex scoliosis surgery

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recove ..

UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million ..

Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million mark

2 hours ago
 Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million thr ..

Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million through &#039;Al Sanaa&#039; init ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber leads Emirate’s trade mission to ..

Sharjah Chamber leads Emirate’s trade mission to Russia

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.