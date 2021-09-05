AJK Cabinet urges world to take notice of rights abuses in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet through a unanimous resolution appealed the United Nations (UN) and international community to take serious notice of unabated human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the cabinet presided over by AJK Prime Minister, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi in Muzaffarabad strongly condemned Indian authorities for not allowing the family members and people to attend the funeral prayers of the veteran leader, Syed Ali Gilani.

The cabinet also paid glowing tributes to the services and sacrifices of veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani for the freedom movement all along his life.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK Prime Minister thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their firm stand at the international level on the Kashmir dispute