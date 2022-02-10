UrduPoint.com

AJK Capital To Be Equipped With Latest Keith Lab, Cardiac Surgery Hospital Soon: Secretary Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Under the spirit to ensure the delivery of quality health cover in form of treatment and surgery of the cardiac patients close to the door steps of the masses, the AJK government has decided in principal to set up fully-equipped Keith Lab and Cardiac Surgery Hospital in the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) : Under the spirit to ensure the delivery of quality health cover in form of treatment and surgery of the cardiac patients close to the door steps of the masses, the AJK government has decided in principal to set up fully-equipped Keith Lab and Cardiac Surgery Hospital in the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad.

This was disclosed in a briefing to the AJK PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi held in the State's capital town on Thursday by the AJK Health Secretary Major General Ahsan Altaf regarding Keith Lab and Cardiac Surgery Hospital at Muzaffarabad.

The Health Secretary informed the Prime Minister that a special team of experts had inspected the building last week in connection with the conversion of the new Prime Minister's House in Muzaffarabad into a fully-equiped Cardiac Surgery Hospital.

It may be recalled that, PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi had directed that the new Prime Minister's House be converted into a cardiac hospital.

The team inspecting the new Prime Minister's House included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shafiq of PIMS Hospital Islamabad, Dr. Faridullah, Executive Director Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Prof. Anjum Jalal and others.

It was decided at the meeting that two Keith Labs would be set up at the Cardiac Hospital instead of one while the services of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology would be sought for imparting training to doctors and the related medical staff.

The Prime Minister directed that all the vacancies in Cardiac Hospital should be filled in through PSC as soon as possible.

It was decided in the meeting that OPD would be activated in Cardiac Hospital Muzaffarabad within three months while indoor services would be started within eight months while angioplasty and angiography would be started within a year.

>