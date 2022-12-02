AJK CDC approves over Rs.2.365 billion development projects:

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 11:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Cabinet Development Committee Friday approved four development projects worth Rs. 2.365 billion.

The approved projects include one each for Physical Planning & Housing, Communication & Works departments besides Information Technology and Commerce & Industry Departments.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan chaired the extraordinary meeting of the AJK cabinet development committee.

The meeting was attended, among others, by the government ministers, secretaries, heads of departments and other relevant officials.

The projects approved by the Cabinet Development Committee were relating to the construction of the District Judicial Complex in Muzaffarabad, slide management and control of important highways of Poonch Division, computerization of land records phase two and construction of a building for Government College of Technology, District Bhimbar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas directed the authorities that development projects should be completed in the stipulated time frame and transparent manner.

He said that there would be no compromise on the quality of work. "The mission of the PTI government is to bring a revolution of construction and development in the liberated territory", he said adding that uniformed development across the state was his government's first priority. "We will live up to the expectations of the people who have placed their trust in us", he said adding that the government would fulfill the promises it had made with the people.

He said that Secretaries should ensure effective monitoring of development projects so that timely completion of projects was made possible.

While preparing the PCs of the projects, the PM said comprehensive planning should be done and special care should be taken to ensure that the natural environment was not affected by the development projects.

More Stories From Pakistan

