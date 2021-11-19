AJK CDC approves Rs 06 billion worth 09 out of 11 mass public welfare projects

The inaugural meeting of Azad Jammu Kashmir Cabinet Development Committee for the current fiscal year (2021-22) Friday approved Rs 06 billion worth 09 out of 11 mass public welfare projects for various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The inaugural meeting of Azad Jammu Kashmir Cabinet Development Committee for the current fiscal year (2021-22) Friday approved Rs 06 billion worth 09 out of 11 mass public welfare projects for various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi chaired the meeting held in the State metropolis.

The meeting reviewed Rs. Six billion 11 projects of Electricity, Hydel, Communications, Physical Planning and Housing, Health and Information approving 9 projects besides putting rest of the two projects postponed till the next meeting.

Elaborating the salient features of the approved projects, an AJK government spokesperson told APP on Friday that the 09 of the projects approved by the CDC included construction of 132 KV grid stations in Samahni and 132 KW in Sahansa, construction of 3.22 MW Nardjiyan Hydel Power Project, Land Record Computerization Phase 2, construction of 62.5 km major highways including 22 km Kail to Tao Buttman Highway in Neelum District, Jandala Pir Gali Road in Bhimber District), Completion of remaining section of KGK Road in Kotli District, Construction of Water Supply Scheme in Sahansa.

The meeting also approved the upgrading 250 beds to 500 beds in district headquarters hospital in Mirpur.

Speaking on this occasion, the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi directed the concerned officials to intensify the work on the approved developmental projects and no compromise would be made on the quality of the work.

He asked the Cabinet Ministers to monitor the development projects in their Constituencies and send the development plans to the Planning and Development Department in time. The AJK Prime Minister said that the road improvement project from Kohala to Bagh should also be included in the development program.

Mechanisms should be put in place to make roads safer and monitor the quality of work.

In this regard the Prime Minister has constituted a committee headed by the Minister for communication which includes the Minister for Planning and Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary Works and Secretary Planning and Development.

The committee will submit recommendations to the Prime Minister on a roadmap for maintaining the quality of work and making the roads safer.

The AJK Prime Minister formed another committee headed by the Chief Secretary to review the delay in Greater Water Supply Schemes in Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Bagh the committee will present its recommendations to the Prime Minister within 15 days.

The meeting was attended by Senior Cabinet Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas cabinet Ministers Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Sardar Mohammad Hussain Khan, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Chaudhry Mohammad Akhlaq, Chaudhry Mohammad Rashid, Azhar Sadiq, Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Zafar Iqbal Malik and Ali. Shaan Soni, Abdul Majid Khan, Akmal Hussain Sargala, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretaries to the Government and other concerned officials.