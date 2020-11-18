AJK CDC approves Rs. 7.97 billion public welfare projects

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 18 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Cabinet Development Committee (CDC) approved sixteen public welfare projects worth Rs 7.97 billion to be completed across the state.

The committee meeting held here the other day chaired by AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan.

The meeting approved development projects related to health, education and communication sectors.

The meeting approved approved the construction of 404 kilometers link roads in all the ten districts of Azad Kashmir to provide better communication facilities to the people.

The meeting approved the completion of the remaining civil work of 150 bed hospital at Pallandari and provision of health related machinery for the hospital.

The meeting also envisages the construction of 30 middle schools buildings and renovation of four big squares of capital Muzaffarabad.

Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister said that the government has completed a chain of roads and provided better communication facilities to the people.

He urged the cabinet Ministers to monitor the developmental work and ensure the transparency of the developmental schemes launched for the socio economic uplift of the people of the state.