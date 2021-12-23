UrduPoint.com

AJK CEC Announces Schedule For Re-delimitation Of AJK Local Councils

Chief Election Commissioner AJK Justice (Retd) Abdul Rashid Sulehria Thursday announced the schedule of constituencies for holding local body elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir in mid of next year

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) : Chief Election Commissioner AJK Justice (Retd) Abdul Rashid Sulehria Thursday announced the schedule of Constituencies for holding local body elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir in mid of next year.

Senior Member Election Commission Raja Muhammad Farooq Niaz, Member Election Commission Farhat Ali Mir, Secretary Election Commission Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan and Director General Public Relations Raja Azhar Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

Announcing the schedule for re-delimitation of AJK Local Council in the State metropolis the Chief Election Commissioner Justice Retired Abdul Rashid Sulehria said that the preliminary draft prepared by the Constituency Committee has been published. The final delimitation will have to be submitted to the Election Commission by the Constituency Delimitation Committee by 24th January 2022.

He said a committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner has also been set up for re-delimitation of Local Council in connection with the conduct of local body elections. The Committee will consist of the Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Election Commissioner and District Election Officer. He said that the Deputy Commissioner would have the power to appoint an officer from any department as per his requirement.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that local body elections would be held before August next year in Azad Kashmir as per the order of Supreme Court. He said that those who have not yet registered their Names as voters should register their names till 20th February 2022 and Instructions have also been issued in this regard, headded.

