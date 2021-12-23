UrduPoint.com

AJK CEC Announces Schedule Of Constituencies Delimitation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:57 PM

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Retd Abdul Rashid Salharia on Thursday announced the delimitation schedule of constituencies to ensure timely Local Bodies Elections to be held in August 2022 in the AJK

He said this while chairing a high level Meeting. The meeting was attended by Senior Member Election Commission Raja Farooq Niaz, Member Election Commission Farhat Ali Mir, Secretary Election Commission Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan and Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal.

CEC Justice Retd Abdul Rashid Salharia while announcing the schedule of re-delimitation of the constituencies of the AJK Local Council and giving the details, he said that the delimitation committee would prepare the initial draft from December 23 to January 5, 2022.

The issuance of initial draft would be made from January 6 to January 9, 2022, he said adding the objections would be submitted before the Delimitation Authority from January 7 to January 14, 2022.

He said the Hearing and Decisions (duration from January 8 to January 20, 2022) would be made after receiving the objections from the Delimitation Authority and the Delimitation Committee would have to send the final Delimitation list to AJK Election Commission from January 21 to January 24,2022.

Whereas, the committee has been constituted under the Deputy Commissioner for re-delimitation of Local Councils in order to ensure the Local Bodies Elections.

He said the Deputy Commissioner would be the Chairman of the delimitation Committee besides, the Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Election Commissioner and District Election Officer would be the members of the Committee respectively.

The CEC said that the Deputy Commissioner would have the Authority to take the services of an officer from any department as needed.

The CEC told the meeting that as per the orders of AJK Supreme Court, the Local Body Elections would be held in the month of August 2022.

He stressed upon those people who have not still registered their votes, should inter their Names in the voter list till February 20,2022 and said that directives have also been given to the authorities concerned in this regard, he maintained.

