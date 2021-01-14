AJK CEC announces schedule of electoral rolls for upcoming elections 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Justice Abdul Rasheed Salheria has announced the schedule of preparing and updating electoral rolls for upcoming elections 2021.

He announced the schedule while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday. The AJK Election Commission Raja Muhammad Farooq Niaz, Secretary Information, IT and Tourism Midhat Shehzad, Secretary Election Commission Ayaz Bashir and DG Information Raja Azhar Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

As per schedule, from January 20, 2021 up to February 9, 2021, the registration officers through statistic department, would receive the documents of electoral rolls from NADRA and its verification based on door to door visit.

The registration officers would complete the process of inclusion or exclusion and should provide its soft data to election commission.

The CEC said that from February 10, 2021 up to February 22, 2021, NADRA will provide the initial documents of electoral rolls after its correction, verification, inclusion and exclusion process before the Election Commission.

The registration officers will issue the initial documents of electoral rolls for public on February 23, 2021 in order to get observations/ claims and issue notice in this regard.

The CEC Salheria said that observations/claims from the public on the initial electoral rolls can be submitted to Revising Authorities on February 24, 2021 up to March 10, 2021 and the Revising Authorities will exercise the hearing of observations/claims and make decisions from March, 11 up to March, 17, 2021.

Giving the details, the CEC observed that the Revising Authorities will send their verdicts to the concerned Registration officers from March,18 up to March,19 ,2021 and the Registration officers will correct the electoral rolls documents according to the Revising Authorities from March,20 up to March 22,2021 and will provide its soft data to Election Commission, whereas, the final electoral rolls would be issued on April 01,2021.

Following the decisions of AJK Election Commission, the process of preparing of electoral rolls would be completed under the supervision of the Election Commission while as, the Divisional Commissioners on their level complete the process through concerned DCs and Registration officers as per the directives of Election Commission.

The CEC asserted that AJK Election Commission has prepared the documentation of Electoral rolls for 33 AJK legislative Assembly local electoral Constituencies in view of the upcoming general 2021 elections within the territory of Azad Kashmir while updating the electoral rolls of 2016 general elections with the assistance NADRA.

Abdul Rashid Salheria said that Assistant Commissioners of every district have been appointed as Registration officers whereas, the Tehsildars/Sub-Tehsildars have been appointed as Assistant Registration officers. Responding a question, he said that voter registration would be made only the bases of permanent address and the registration of vote would be made only at one place on the bases of NIDC.