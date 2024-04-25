AJK CEC Calls On President Sultan Chaudhry
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 10:39 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Stare Justice (Retired) Abdul Rasheed Salharia called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the AJK President House in the Federal metropolis on Thursday.
Chief Election Commissioner, while presenting the EC's annual report to the President on this occasion, briefed him on the performance of the electoral body, said the AJK Government handout issued here.
Justice Salharia was accompanied by Secretary of the Election Commission Raja Muhammad Shakeel Khan and Municipal Election Commissioner Raja Rashid Mehmood during the meeting.
APP/ahr/378
