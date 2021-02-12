UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK CEC Directs All District Administrations To Register Votes On Basis Of Permanent Address

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 08:55 PM

AJK CEC directs all District Administrations to register votes on basis of permanent address

The Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (Rtd.) Abdul Rasheed Salharia Friday directed all the District Administrations to register the vote on the basis of permanent address in forthcoming Elections

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (Rtd.) Abdul Rasheed Salharia Friday directed all the District Administrations to register the vote on the basis of permanent address in forthcoming Elections.

He directed that the people having vote registration on temporary address should register their votes on the permanent address.

He said while addressing the Meeting of Registration officers held regarding the preparation of voter lists here. The Member AJK Election Commission Raja Muhammad Farooq Niaz, Secretary Election Commission Muhammad Ghazanfar, Director NADRA Mubashir Ghazali and others were also present on the occasion.

The CEC also directed the officers to ensure the preparation of voter lists transparent for making the forthcoming General Elections free, fair and impartial and while terming voter lists according to law which had been prepared by the Election Commission on the permanent/ temporary addresses, has been decided to use and update for the upcoming general elections 2021 and has been completed within the time frame and Justice Salharia appreciated the efforts of Election Commission and district administration in this regard.

He was of the view that AJK Legislative Assembly has obliterate the sub article-1 of AJK Election Commission amendment act 2021 and after this amendment no person would be able to register his vote on the temporary address mentioned in his/her National Identity Card(NID) rather his /her name would be registered in the voter list from the respective constituency and directed the citizens having the temporary addresses that, they should register themselves in the voter lists of their respective Constituencies.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From

Recent Stories

Waha Capital reports net profit of AED231 million ..

1 minute ago

Appeal Against Replacement of Navalny's Suspended ..

2 minutes ago

Snow joke: Scotland's named gritter trucks warm he ..

2 minutes ago

SNGPL MD visits project camp Rashakai, Mardan regi ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine Returns France Stolen Paul Signac Painting ..

2 minutes ago

Minister pays tributes to Pak Army's martyrs

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.