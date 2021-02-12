AJK CEC directs all District Administrations to register votes on basis of permanent address

The Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (Rtd.) Abdul Rasheed Salharia Friday directed all the District Administrations to register the vote on the basis of permanent address in forthcoming Elections

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (Rtd.) Abdul Rasheed Salharia Friday directed all the District Administrations to register the vote on the basis of permanent address in forthcoming Elections.

He directed that the people having vote registration on temporary address should register their votes on the permanent address.

He said while addressing the Meeting of Registration officers held regarding the preparation of voter lists here. The Member AJK Election Commission Raja Muhammad Farooq Niaz, Secretary Election Commission Muhammad Ghazanfar, Director NADRA Mubashir Ghazali and others were also present on the occasion.

The CEC also directed the officers to ensure the preparation of voter lists transparent for making the forthcoming General Elections free, fair and impartial and while terming voter lists according to law which had been prepared by the Election Commission on the permanent/ temporary addresses, has been decided to use and update for the upcoming general elections 2021 and has been completed within the time frame and Justice Salharia appreciated the efforts of Election Commission and district administration in this regard.

He was of the view that AJK Legislative Assembly has obliterate the sub article-1 of AJK Election Commission amendment act 2021 and after this amendment no person would be able to register his vote on the temporary address mentioned in his/her National Identity Card(NID) rather his /her name would be registered in the voter list from the respective constituency and directed the citizens having the temporary addresses that, they should register themselves in the voter lists of their respective Constituencies.