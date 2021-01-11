UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK CEC Directs To Complete Electoral Lists Within The Time Frame

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:33 PM

AJK CEC directs to complete electoral lists within the time frame

The Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (R) Abdul Rashid Salheria here Monday stressed the officials of Election Commission, administration and other concerned authorities to complete voter and electoral lists within the stipulated time

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (R) Abdul Rashid Salheria here Monday stressed the officials of Election Commission, administration and other concerned authorities to complete voter and electoral lists within the stipulated time.

He was addressing a high level meeting held regarding the preparation of electoral lists.

The Meeting was attended by member AJK election commission Raja Farooq Niaz, Secretary Election Commission Ayaz Bashir, and Director EC Tariq Bhat, Senior Member board of Revenue Fayaz Ali Abbassi, Divisional Commissioners, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and concerned district officers.

Farooq Niaz briefed the meeting regarding the progress of preparation of electoral lists and updating process.

He informed that while updating the database of electoral lists 2016 with the help of NADRA database, the documentation of electoral lists have been completed which is being sent to Registration officers for its certification.

Niaz said that staffers of revenue department will prepare the voter and electoral lists under the supervision of Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

The CEC said that preparation of voter and electoral lists is a vital phase for conducting general elections 2021 free, fair, impartial and transparent which would be completed by joint coordination and help between the Election Commission and the administration timely and with fairness, he maintained.

He said the preparing of voter and electoral lists is the most important process for elections and the completion of correct voter and electoral lists, free from errors is very essential, EC asserted.

He observed that it was utmost and basic responsibility of Registration officers for preparing the voter and electoral lists as this was their prime duty and he directed all the concerned officials to understand their responsibility.

He stressed upon the Election Commission and the administration to build strong coordination with each other for preparing voter and electoral lists, as it was vital for ensuring timely free, fair upcoming general elections in Azad Kashmir.

Related Topics

Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan Rashid Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2016 All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review promot ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President discuss stre ..

6 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates expands its operations in the Americas

36 minutes ago

WAM Feature: ‘62 years into fishing, I want to e ..

36 minutes ago

Post-Brexit N.Ireland supply chain 'days from coll ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.