AJK CEC directs to complete electoral lists within the time frame

The Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (R) Abdul Rashid Salheria here Monday stressed the officials of Election Commission, administration and other concerned authorities to complete voter and electoral lists within the stipulated time

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice (R) Abdul Rashid Salheria here Monday stressed the officials of Election Commission, administration and other concerned authorities to complete voter and electoral lists within the stipulated time.

He was addressing a high level meeting held regarding the preparation of electoral lists.

The Meeting was attended by member AJK election commission Raja Farooq Niaz, Secretary Election Commission Ayaz Bashir, and Director EC Tariq Bhat, Senior Member board of Revenue Fayaz Ali Abbassi, Divisional Commissioners, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and concerned district officers.

Farooq Niaz briefed the meeting regarding the progress of preparation of electoral lists and updating process.

He informed that while updating the database of electoral lists 2016 with the help of NADRA database, the documentation of electoral lists have been completed which is being sent to Registration officers for its certification.

Niaz said that staffers of revenue department will prepare the voter and electoral lists under the supervision of Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

The CEC said that preparation of voter and electoral lists is a vital phase for conducting general elections 2021 free, fair, impartial and transparent which would be completed by joint coordination and help between the Election Commission and the administration timely and with fairness, he maintained.

He said the preparing of voter and electoral lists is the most important process for elections and the completion of correct voter and electoral lists, free from errors is very essential, EC asserted.

He observed that it was utmost and basic responsibility of Registration officers for preparing the voter and electoral lists as this was their prime duty and he directed all the concerned officials to understand their responsibility.

He stressed upon the Election Commission and the administration to build strong coordination with each other for preparing voter and electoral lists, as it was vital for ensuring timely free, fair upcoming general elections in Azad Kashmir.