AJK CEC extends 3 days for submission of documents in forthcoming LB Elections in AJK

The Chief Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has decided to extend three days for the candidates to submit their documents to avail more time to contest Local Body Elections, to be held on Nov 27 in Azad Kashmir after 32 years

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Chief Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has decided to extend three days for the candidates to submit their documents to avail more time to contest Local Body Elections, to be held on Nov 27 in Azad Kashmir after 32 years.

This was said in amended notification issued by Election Commission office here on Wednesday. According to the notification, the EC said that the objective of extension in submitting the documents was to provide opportunity to more and more people to participate in Local Body Elections and ensure their presence in resolving the basic issues of the masses at their door steps.

As per the amended notification, the candidates contesting LB Elections can now submit their nomination papers till Oct 24 and candidates can submit their nominations papers during off days also whereas, the list of nominated candidates would be issued after the verification of the nomination papers held on Oct 25 by the Election Commission, the notification added.

The notification said that the appeals could by submitted before the Appellant Tribunal against the rejected documents on Oct, 25/26 whereas, the verdicts against the appeals would be given on Oct,27/28 after hearing. The candidates can announce their withdrawal from elections till at 2:00 PM on Oct 29 and the same day the EC will issue the final list of contesting candidates after 2:00 PM, besides, the Election symbols would be allotted on Oct, 31 and the final list of candidates would be issued with their signs.

The Local Body Elections would be held on Nov 27 on Sunday, the polling will start from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM uninterruptedly, the notification maintained.

/SZS