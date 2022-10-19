AJK CEC reviews administrative measures on LB Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Retd. Abdul Rasheed Sulharia, in a meeting, reviewed the administrative measures regarding the forthcoming Local Body Elections here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member Election Commission Raja Farooq Niaz, AJK Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar , IGP Azad Kashmir Ameer Ahmed Shaikh, Secretary EC Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan, DG Local Government and Rural Development Shabir Abbassi, DIG Police Raja Shehryar Sikander, Election Commissioner Local Bodies Raja Rashid Mehmood, Additional Secretary Interior Affairs Hameed Mughal and other high officials were also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed wide ranged issues regarding the LB elections which are going to take place on Nov.27, 2022.

The meeting also focused on deployment of Security forces to ensure law and order for holding LB elections in peaceful environment and implementation code of conduct and other issues.

The Secretary Election Commission Muhammad Ghazanfar briefed the meeting regarding the polling arrangements and other measures which the EC and other concerned departments have taken so for.

The Secretary EC, on the occasion, also expressed his concern over the breaching of code of conduct and made complaints against few departments and employees for facing inconvenience.

The AJK Chief Secretary Usman Chachar, on his trun, told the meeting that the government of AJK will utilize all possible resources for the provision of security forces in order to maintain peaceful environment and law and order situation during the local body Elections to ensure polling in cordial atmosphere.

He ensured that law and order and code of conduct would be ensured at any cost and departmental action would also be taken against those departments and employees as per the complaints have been received.

The meeting was told that after issuance of code of conduct, complaints against few departments have been submitted in EC on back dates regarding the transfers and appointments.

Besides it, the directions have been given to all the departments for strict implementation of code of conduct and severe action would be taken against the department or individual on failing to implement, AJK Chief Secretary Maintained.