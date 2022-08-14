AJK celebrated Diamond Jubilee of emergence of Pakistan with fabulous zest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 14 (APP) ::The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday with traditional zeal and enthusiasm coupled with special emphasis to highlight the struggle of our forefathers and national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

The day dawned with 21 gun salutes in the AJK state metropolis. While special prayers were offered in mosques at fajr prayers for peace, solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country and early liberation of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian clutches.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held in all the divisional and the tehsil headquarters of the state to pay tributes to the father of the nation for his untiring efforts for carving out a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub continent.

The main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at President House in the State metropolis, where AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilayas unfurled the national flag marking the independence day celebrations in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The National and AJK state anthems were played while a smartly turned out police contingent presented salute. Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony the Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas urged the United Nations and world powers to prevail upon India to stop its aggressive designs and play their role for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

They said India has been violating the United Nations resolutions and had failed to implement the world body agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmiri leaders said India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to crush the freedom movement but the Kashmiri people are determined to continue their struggle till the achievement of their right to self determination.

The AJK President said on this occasion that the people of Occupied Jammu Kashmir have rejected the Indian government's illegal action of 5th of August 2019 while India has intensified its reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to crush the indigenous freedom movement.

The President assured that the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir will continue to play its leading role in the base camp of the Kashmir liberation struggle.

Barrister Sultan underlined that Pakistan had given tremendous sacrifices and over 80 thousands civil and armed forces officials have offered their lives in the war against terror and suffered the loss of billions of Dollars.

The AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas said that the liberation of occupied Jammu & Kashmir will remain top priority of his government by following the improvement of infrastructure provision of education health and facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir and added that accountability without of any discrimination is also the priority of the government.

Paying rich tributes to the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah he reaffirmed to follow the ideology of the father of the nation and Allama Iqbal to turn the state into an Islamic welfare state..

The ceremony was attended by the elected ministers, representative members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and high ranking government officials. National songs and the Kalam-e-Iqbal were also presented by the student during the ceremony.

A grand national flag hoisting ceremony was held at Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court building in Mirpur Sunday morning where the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan hoisted the national flag.

The AJK CJ was flanked by the judges of the AJK apex court including Justice Raza Ali Khan and Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem. The ceremony was attended among others by serving and retired judges of the AJK superior and subordinate judiciary including retired AJK Chief Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, high ranking officials of AJK government, divisional and district administration, vice chairman Bar Council, members of the Bar association and senior lawyers from different parts of Mirpur division.

Special prayers were offered for the prosperity, integrity and solidarity of the country and early liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian illegal occupation.