AJK celebrates 147th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal with zeal and fervor

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday celebrated the 147th birth anniversary of the author of the idea of creation of Pakistan, poet and philosopher Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, with the renewal of the pledge on behalf of the people of the entire Jammu and Kashmir state to work shoulder to shoulder with Pakistani brethren to make the country a true forward-looking Muslim state and invincible fort of islam in line with the thoughts of the great poet philosopher and to continue struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination.

The world-fame Poet of the East was born on November 9th, 1877, in a middle-class family in centuries-old Kashmiri Mohalla, an ancient central, densely populated locality of Sialkot city.

It was gazetted as a holiday across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the birth anniversary of the poet of the east with full respect and honor.

Various cultural, political, social and literary organizations hosted special meetings and seminars in various parts of the liberated territory to highlight the services rendered by the great visionaries of the 20th century.

Several people from various parts of AJK, including Mirpur, visited the 'Mazaar e-IIqbal' in Lahore a short while ago Saturday morning and laid a wreath to pay homage to Poet of the East. They also offered Fateha and prayed for prosperity and solidarity for the country.

In the Intake district of Mirpur, the birth anniversary of the poet-philosopher was celebrated with zeal and fervor.

A major ceremony was held jointly under the auspices of Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK with the coordination of Jammu & Kashmir Free Media Association to pay rich tributes to the vision of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal in addition to highlighting his life and services and giving ideas for reemergence of an ideological Muslim state in this part of the world, Pakistan.

Kashmir Press Club President Syed Abid Hussain Shah, Secretary General Raja Sohrab Ahmed Khan, and Convenor JKFMA Altaf Hameed Nizami addressed the ceremony, largely attended by the city elite and various segments of civil society, including the intellect class, who paid glorious tributes to the poet-philosopher who gave a high vision of the establishment of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent—the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The AJK state print and electronic media also brought out special supplements on this occasion. Several organizations, delegations, and citizens paid rich tributes and offered Fateh for the departed soul of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the ceremonies.

The day was marked with another special ceremony hosted here Saturday morning in Mirpur (AJK) Main Campus of International Islamic University Islamabad School. It was attended among others by the school students, parents, and the academic and administrative staff members of the school.

The schoolchildren presented tableaus depicting Iqbal’s message to the young generation of Pakistan through his high-caliber poetry, with advice to the youth to emerge as the quality future architects of the live nation.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers, including Director Administration and personnel Atique ul Amin Khan and others, said that the best way to pay rich tribute to the poet philosopher is to follow and act upon the message he delivered through his poetry of high intellect and pen to our young and coming generations to raise to the sky high for emerging Pakistan as the sovereign, progressive, prosperous, and developed nation.

APP/ahr/378