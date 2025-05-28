AJK Celebrates 27th Youm-e-Takbeer With Fabulous Zest
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th May, 2025) Like across Pakistan, "Youm-e-Takbeer" on Wednesday was observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to commemorate the 27th anniversary of nuclear tests conducted on this day in 1998 by Pakistan, in immediate matching response to India who had detonated five nuclear devise a week before.
The speakers in special meetings in various parts of AJK including Mirpur and the AJK's metropolis, hosted to celebrate the historic day, renewed the pledge to lend all of the energies to make Pakistan strong and prosperous besides to safeguard inch-after-inch of the motherland by going through shoulder-to-shoulder the valiant armed forces of the country.
The Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) government had announced to observe ”Yome -e-Takbeer” on official level.
On this day, Pakistan emerged as the 7th in the world and 1st Islamic Atomic power by conducting the nuclear tests.
The speaker said that strong and prosperous Pakistan in all manners including at defense and economic sectors was the guarantee to the freedom of Kashmir.
“People of Jammu & Kashmir will leave no stone unturned to make Pakistan strong, stable and prosperous besides to safeguard the security and defense of the country”, they said while addressing ceremonies hosted in various parts of the state.
While reminding about the exceptional significance and historic background of the grand event, they recalled that on May 11, 1998, India with its nuclear tests, had tried to disturb the balance of power in the South Asian region, adding that after conducting nuclear tests, defense of Pakistan became impregnable and the enemies could not dare to look towards it with bad intentions.
They observed that now the enemy, through her changed strategy, was trying to weak the country internally through different cowardly acts. they said that all such nefarious designs of the enemy would be thwarted with full vigor by the nation with complete unity and harmony.
Addressing an identical ceremony hosted here in Mirpur AJK under the auspices of the Mirpur Civil Society Forum Additional Deputy Commissioner (General)Raja Tariq Mahmood said that it was the day of great dignity and honor for Pakistan, when Islamabad gave matching response to the Indian nuclear tests by detonating the nuclear.
The ADC said that ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ had the great importance in the history of the defense of the country.
Paying tributes to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, Tariq said that entire nation including the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir stood united, shoulder to shoulder with the brave armed forces, for the defense of the motherland in case of any aggression from across the frontiers.
Other speakers recalled that the historic day of May 28 was marked with commemoration of this day of 1998 when Pakistan detonated six nuclear devices in response to five of the arch rival - India, in neighbor.
