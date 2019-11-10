AJK Celebrates Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) with full religious fabulous zest:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) : Nov 10 (APP):The Most Sanctified Day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi – the Birth Day of last Holy Prophet – Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was celebrated across Azad Jammu Kashmir including expatriates city of Mirpur on Sunday with full traditional religious reverence and fervor.

Various Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies were taken out from various parts of the city and other parts of the district, which were the hallmark of the sacred day.

All the processions later joined the main Milad procession taken out from Markazi Jamia Mosque Moulana Abdul Hakeem at Allama Iqbal Road. A large number of people from all spheres of life joined the procession to celebrate the birth day of Sarwar-e-Konain, Hatim-un-Nabaeen Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) with full religious zeal and fervor.

Moulana Mufti Allama Bashir Mustafai, Sajaada Nasheen Khari Shareef, DG Religious Affairs Mufti Nazir Qadri, Deputy Commissioner Raja Tarhir Mumtaz, SSP Raja Irfan Salim, ex President AJKCCI Sohail Shujah, District Information Officer Javeid Mallick, Life-time Chairman of Hatam-e-Nabuat (PBUH) and Markazi Milad Committee Muhammad Riaz Alam Advocate and others leading scholars and ulema besides eminent icons from all sections of life led the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession which passed through its traditional routes with great jubilation and emotions of pleasure.

Addressing the Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) mehfil-e-Milaad at Shaheed Chowk, speakers paid glorious tributes to Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him).

They said that salvation here and hereafter lies in the total implementation of Islamic teachings and acting upon sayings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in our individual and collective lives besides acting upon the sayings of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Speakers presented rich tributes in honour of the last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in beautiful words for getting the humanity rid of the era of ignorance and injustice and by giving right direction to the humanity to spend the life in honorable manner accordance with the teachings of islam.

Sabeels of milk and soft drinks were set up by various organization along the entire routes of the Milaad processions in the city and rest of the district.

Cooked food was distributed among the people including poor, orphans and down trodden to mark the jubilation over the sacred day of Eid Milad un nabi (PBUH).

All city streets and roads including bazars and shopping centers were beautifully decorated with multi color lights and banners bearing the writings about celebration of the birth Day of the last Prophet – Muhammad (PBUH).

Since last two nights all private and public buildings were beautifully illuminated with colored lights to express jubilation over this exceptionally auspicious day.