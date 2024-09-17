AJK celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with fervor

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday marked the sacred day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), with immense religious zeal and enthusiasm. Cities, towns, and villages were beautifully decorated and illuminated, while processions and rallies were taken out across the region, from Mirpur, the AJK correspondent reported.

In Mirpur, the main procession began at Markazi Jamia Mosque, joined by thousands of people from all walks of life.

Eminent religious scholars, officials, and Islamic leaders addressed the gathering, paying tributes to the Prophet and emphasizing the importance of implementing Islamic teachings.

Prayers were offered for the unity and solidarity of the Muslim ummah, liberation of occupied Muslim homelands, and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK. The event featured sabeels, food distribution, and illumination of public and private buildings, reflecting the deep reverence of the Muslim community for the Prophet (PBUH).

