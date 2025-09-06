Open Menu

AJK Celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi With Great Enthusiasm

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM

AJK celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with great enthusiasm

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir observed the sacred day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with immense traditional religious zeal and fervor.Cities, towns, and villages were beautifully decorated and illuminated to mark the birth anniversary of the last Holy Prophet, Muhammad (PBUH)Saturday.

Various Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions and rallies were taken out from different parts of Mirpur city and other areas of the district.These processions were led by prominent religious scholars, officials, and community leaders, including Deputy Commissioner Ch. Yasir Riaz and SSP Khurram Iqbal. The processions culminated in a grand gathering at the central Allama Iqbal Road.

Speakers at the Eid Milad-un-Nabi mehfil-e-Milaad at Shaheed Chowk paid glorious tributes to Holy Prophet (PBUH).

They emphasized the importance of implementing Islamic teachings and acting upon the sayings of the Prophet in individual and collective lives.The speakers also highlighted the significance of unity, integrity, and solidarity among the Muslim Ummah.

The participants of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions prayed for the upholding of Islamic values, the liberation of occupied Muslim homelands, and the security and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Sabeels of milk and soft drinks were set up along the routes of the Milad processions, and cooked food was distributed among the people, including the poor and orphans.

).

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

10 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

19 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

19 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

19 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

19 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

19 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

19 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

19 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

19 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

19 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan