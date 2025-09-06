AJK celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with great enthusiasm

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir observed the sacred day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with immense traditional religious zeal and fervor.Cities, towns, and villages were beautifully decorated and illuminated to mark the birth anniversary of the last Holy Prophet, Muhammad (PBUH)Saturday.

Various Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions and rallies were taken out from different parts of Mirpur city and other areas of the district.These processions were led by prominent religious scholars, officials, and community leaders, including Deputy Commissioner Ch. Yasir Riaz and SSP Khurram Iqbal. The processions culminated in a grand gathering at the central Allama Iqbal Road.

Speakers at the Eid Milad-un-Nabi mehfil-e-Milaad at Shaheed Chowk paid glorious tributes to Holy Prophet (PBUH).

They emphasized the importance of implementing Islamic teachings and acting upon the sayings of the Prophet in individual and collective lives.The speakers also highlighted the significance of unity, integrity, and solidarity among the Muslim Ummah.

The participants of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions prayed for the upholding of Islamic values, the liberation of occupied Muslim homelands, and the security and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Sabeels of milk and soft drinks were set up along the routes of the Milad processions, and cooked food was distributed among the people, including the poor and orphans.

