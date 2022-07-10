AJK celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with full religious zeal, fervor:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Jul 10 (APP) ::Azad Jammu & Kashmir celebrated Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday with traditional religious zeal and fervor coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue acting upon the teachings of islam, besides upholding of the supreme religion.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, early liberation of all occupied Muslim territories including Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Eid-ul-Azha prayer congregations were held in all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Jhelum valley (Hattiyan Bala), Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot, Havaili and Neelam valley districts where the people offered Eid prayer at the mosques, Eid gahs and open places.

The biggest Eid congregation in the AJK capital was held at Markazi Eid gah where hundreds of people offered Eid prayer.

Ulema and Khateebs from different schools of thought delivered special sermons to highlight the significance of the day and the purpose of the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) centuries ago.

They strongly condemned the locking of open places, central mosques, eid gahs and other places of worships of the Muslims in IIOJK by the Indian occupational forces to resist the Kashmiris Muslims from offering the Eid prayers in the bleeding occupied state.

They also condemned the ban imposed by Indian occupational forces in occupied Jammu Kashmir over central Eid prayers congratulations at Eid Gahs and open grounds slaughtering of the sacrificial animals including cow and selling of beef in the wake of recent renewed reign of human rights abuses and the state terrorism in the Indian Illegally occupied territory of the Jammu & Kashmir state.

AJK President Barister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minster Sardar Tanveer Ilyas offered Eid prayer at central Eid gahs.

Later, talking to people and media, they strongly condemned the continued carnage of innocent people in IIOJK especially since August 05, 2019 when India scrapped the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state unilaterally at gun point blatantly defying International norms and commitments.

They expressed full solidarity, love and affection with the suffering freedom loving kashmiri brethren in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

Foolproof security arrangements were made for Eid-ul-Azha congregations at mosques, Eidgahs and Imam bargahs during the Eid prayer congregations across the AJK territory.