AJK Celebrates Eid-ul-Azha With Religious Fervour
Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with traditional religious enthusiasm and devotion on Monday.
According to the APP correspondent, the day began with special prayers in mosques for Muslim unity, progress, and prosperity.
Eid congregations were held in all districts, with the largest gathering in Muzaffarabad's Markazi Eid Gah.
Ulema highlighted the significance of sacrifice and condemned India's actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including restrictions on Eid prayers and the slaughter of sacrificial animals.
The AJK President and Prime Minister offered Eid prayers and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for liberation.
Foolproof security arrangements were made for the celebrations.
Muslims sacrificed animals, following in the footsteps of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), to commemorate the event.
