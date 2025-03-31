AJK Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr With Full Religious Zeal And Fervor
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 07:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Like the rest of Pakistan, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday with the fullest religious zeal and fervor.
The largest Eid gathering was held at central Eidgah and central mosques in the state’s capital town, where Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance of the sanctified festival in the backdrop of the Islamic history and teachings of the religion.
APP AJK Correspondent reports from Mirpur that millions of Muslims thronged to various Eidgahs, mosques, and open places in all 10 districts of AJK this morning to offer Eid prayers.
On the occasion, imams prayed for the upholding of the teachings of islam, the promotion of peace, unity, integrity, and harmony among the Muslim Ummah, and the freedom of Indian-illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and occupied Palestine from Indian and Israeli unlawful clutches, respectively.
Adequate arrangements were made by the divisional and district administrations at all three divisional and district headquarters for celebrations of the Eid festival across the liberated territory.
And in illegally occupied Indian Kashmir, tension erupted between Kashmiri worshippers and Indian occupying forces at several places post Eid prayers in which scores of youth engaged in the Kashmir freedom struggle sustained injuries, particularly in rural and far-flung areas, says a report reaching here Monday from across the line of control.
The Indian occupational forces continued shutting down Central Jamia Masjid in occupied Srinagar to keep Kashmiri Muslims deprived of offering Eid prayer besides to avert the threat of Kashmiri muslims' post Eid prayers anti India procession and congregations in the city.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor across Hazara division8 minutes ago
-
Muqam urges people to work for solidarity, progress of motherland8 minutes ago
-
Kohat shooting leaves one dead, police launch investigation8 minutes ago
-
Kohat police celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers9 minutes ago
-
Kohat officials spread Eid cheer at District Hospital, ensure quality care9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes sweets among on-duty staff on Eid9 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with full religious zeal and fervor9 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner spreads Eid cheer at District Hospital19 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Mirpur Sakro road accident19 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Fill Sukkur with Joy and Devotion28 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Karachi, triggers panic among residents29 minutes ago
-
Provincial ministers, members of assemblies & dignitaries call on CM Bugti29 minutes ago