AJK celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with full religious zeal and fervor

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Like the rest of Pakistan, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday with the fullest religious zeal and fervor.

The largest Eid gathering was held at central Eidgah and central mosques in the state’s capital town, where Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance of the sanctified festival in the backdrop of the Islamic history and teachings of the religion.

APP AJK Correspondent reports from Mirpur that millions of Muslims thronged to various Eidgahs, mosques, and open places in all 10 districts of AJK this morning to offer Eid prayers.

On the occasion, imams prayed for the upholding of the teachings of islam, the promotion of peace, unity, integrity, and harmony among the Muslim Ummah, and the freedom of Indian-illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and occupied Palestine from Indian and Israeli unlawful clutches, respectively.

Adequate arrangements were made by the divisional and district administrations at all three divisional and district headquarters for celebrations of the Eid festival across the liberated territory.

And in illegally occupied Indian Kashmir, tension erupted between Kashmiri worshippers and Indian occupying forces at several places post Eid prayers in which scores of youth engaged in the Kashmir freedom struggle sustained injuries, particularly in rural and far-flung areas, says a report reaching here Monday from across the line of control.

The Indian occupational forces continued shutting down Central Jamia Masjid in occupied Srinagar to keep Kashmiri Muslims deprived of offering Eid prayer besides to avert the threat of Kashmiri muslims' post Eid prayers anti India procession and congregations in the city.

