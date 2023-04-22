AJK celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal, fervour

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) , Apr 22 (APP):Like the rest of Pakistan, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with full religious zeal and fervour.

The largest Eid gathering was held at central Eidgah and central Mosques in Muzaffarabad, where Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance of the sanctified festival in the backdrop of the Islamic history and teachings of the religion.

Thousands of Muslims thronged to various Eidgahs, shrines and Masajid in all 10 districts of AJK this morning to offer Eid prayers.

On the occasion, imams prayed for upholding the teachings of islam, promotion of peace, unity, integrity and harmony among the Muslim Ummah and freedom of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) from the Indian yoke.

Adequate arrangements were made by the divisional and district administrations at all three divisional and district headquarters for celebrations of the Eid festival across AJK.

Whereas, in IIOJK, tension erupted between Kashmiri worshippers and Indian occupying forces at several places post Eid prayers in which scores of youth sustained injuries, particularly in rural areas, said a report shared on Saturday.