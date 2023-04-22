UrduPoint.com

AJK Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr With Religious Zeal, Fervour

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

AJK celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal, fervour

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) , Apr 22 (APP):Like the rest of Pakistan, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with full religious zeal and fervour.

The largest Eid gathering was held at central Eidgah and central Mosques in Muzaffarabad, where Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance of the sanctified festival in the backdrop of the Islamic history and teachings of the religion.

Thousands of Muslims thronged to various Eidgahs, shrines and Masajid in all 10 districts of AJK this morning to offer Eid prayers.

On the occasion, imams prayed for upholding the teachings of islam, promotion of peace, unity, integrity and harmony among the Muslim Ummah and freedom of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) from the Indian yoke.

Adequate arrangements were made by the divisional and district administrations at all three divisional and district headquarters for celebrations of the Eid festival across AJK.

Whereas, in IIOJK, tension erupted between Kashmiri worshippers and Indian occupying forces at several places post Eid prayers in which scores of youth sustained injuries, particularly in rural areas, said a report shared on Saturday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Jammu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Post All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Chad which included an invit ..

27 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

27 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

57 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr wel ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.