AJK celebrates founding anniversary of state govt with traditional zeal, fervor

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Oct, 2024) In Mirpur, a major ceremony to celebrate the 77th founding anniversary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) government on Thursday was held at the lush green lawn of the AJK Supreme Court Circuit branch building.

Chief Justice of the AJK Supreme Court, Justice Raja Seed Akram Khan hoisted the national flag of AJK to mark the 77th founding anniversary of the state which came into existence on October 24, 1947.

A full dressed contingent of AJK police presented salute to the AJK flag.

Followed by a well uniformed AJK police guard of honor, the ceremony was attended among others by the AJK Supreme Court judges including Justice Khawaja Muhammad Nasim and Justice Raza Ali Khan, AJK HC judges, Justice Shahid Bahar, Nabila Ayub, AJK Custodian, Chaudhry Khalid Yousuf, Deputy Commissioner, Yasar Riaz, SSP, Khawar Ali Shokat, officers of the superior and subordinate judiciary, the district administration and members of the legal fraternity.

The AJK government founding anniversary's cake was cut besides the distribution to sweetmeats and exchanging of felicitations to each other on the occasion.

Another ceremony in the district was held at the Municipal Corporation, Mirpur where AJK Minister for Energy, Ch. Arshad Ali and the city Mayor, Usman Khalid Ali hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

Besides salute by a police contingent to the national flag, a most impressive band presented the national anthems of Pakistan and AJK through the beautiful lyrics.

The ceremony was attended among others by the social and political workers, government employees besides people from all other sections of the society.

While airing their views through the media on the occasion, the dignitaries recalled that the Kashmiris were continuing their indigenous and historic struggle for freedom in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) from the long Indian subjugation.

The speakers urged upon the world to help the people of the Indian Illegally occupied part of the state seeking liberation from the Indian clutches and give them opportunity to decide their future in line with the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

They also highlighted the chapters of the history which make the state of Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of Pakistan through historical, geographical, religious territorial and all other natural links.

The intellect class also called upon United Nations to fulfill its due obligations and global promise without any further delay paving a way for the early solution of the long standing dispute in peaceful manner through the result oriented composite dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Commenting over the importance of the day, they said that this year the Kashmiris had too attached high hopes with meaningful dialogue between both Pakistan and India for ultimate reaching to the early peaceful settlement of the core issue of Kashmir.

Various other similar ceremonies hosted in different parts of the division including Kotli and Bhimbher districts.

The speakers apprised the world that the people of Jammu & Kashmir at either side of the Line of control (LoC) and rest of the world would continue their ongoing struggle for freedom till such time that the atrocities being committed on the innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces were brought to a permanent end.

Earlier the day dawned with special prayers for the early liberation of IIOJK, speedy progress and prosperity of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and for the stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

