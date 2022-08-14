AJK celebrates Independence day of Pakistan with fabulous zest

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 14 (APP):Like rest of Azad Jammu Kashmir, the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was also celebrated in Mirpur on Sunday with traditional national zeal and fervor with the renewal of the pledge by Kashmiris to continue the ongoing struggle for the birth right of self determination to reach the ultimate destination of freedom for accession of entire Jammu & Kashmir state to Pakistan.

Major national flag hoisting colorful ceremony to mark the day was held simultaneously with the nation-wide national flag hoisting program - under the joint auspices of the City Municipal Corporation and the National Events Organizing Committee at the Municipal Corporation lawn where Divisional Commissioner Chaudhry Shoukat, DIG Police Mirpur Range Dr. Khalid Mahmud Chohan, Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal, SSP Mirpur Irfan Salim hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir marking the diamond Jubilee celebrations of the founding day of Pakistan.

Besides various personalities representing diverse segments of the civil society, Vice Chairman National Events Organizing Committee ADC (G) Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, other local senior officers and other city elite were also present in large number at the national flag hoisting ceremony.

A well uniformed contingent of AJK Police presented guard of honor besides saluting the national flag at the ceremony. Besides participants of the ceremony an orchestra sang the national anthems of Pakistan and AJK to express their fullest love and solidarity with Pakistan from the core of their heart.

A grand tree plantation ceremony to mark the grand national day was held at the lawns of Mirpur Municipal Corporation under the auspices of NGO Muslim Hands United Kingdom where a large number of local dignitaries planted the saplings under the spirit of Neat and clean and green Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The MH county's Director Muhammad Suleman, on this occasion, highlighted salient features of various mass public Welfare projects in various parts of the country including AJK.

Another national flag hoisting ceremony was held at main Campus of International Islamic University Islamabad IIUI Schhols to mark the diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Senior Kashmiri Journalist Altaf Hamid Rao was the Chief guest on this occasion who hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and AJK atop the school's building.

Besides the Chief guest, Director Administration of the main Campus Attique ul Amin, Principal Mrs. Aiyesha Imran, VP Mrs. Mariya Attique and others, in their brief address, highlighted the significance of the historic day.

Speakers said "Pakistan is incomplete without its jugular vein – Kashmir. They facilitated the people of Pakistan on this historic day of exceptional national importance when the Muslims of the subcontinent succeeded in getting their separate homeland – Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of father of the nation - Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah this day 75 years ago." The national flag of Pakistan was also hoisted on various private and public buildings. A great enthusiasm was witnessed among the people including children who found hectically busy in purchasing the national flags of Pakistan from bazaars for hoisting atop their houses and vehicles on the national day.

Besides the AJK government, various social, political, private and public representative organizations held special meetings to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi - e -Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion.