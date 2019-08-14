UrduPoint.com
AJK Celebrates Independence Day With Traditional Zeal, Fervor

AJK celebrates Independence day with traditional zeal, fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) : Aug 14 (APP):In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated on Wednesday with traditional national zeal and fervor as the Kashmir Solidarity Day to express complete solidarity and sympathies with the sufferings of freedom-loving people in the curfew-clamped Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir State.

The historic day marked with renewal of the pledge that the Jammu & Kashmir would continue the ongoing struggle for the birth right of self determination till it reach to its logical end despite the India's recent sinister move of altering the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir state through abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A of her constitution.

It was a public holiday across the liberated territory on this occasion.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques across AJK for the stability, prosperity, security and speedy progress of the Islamic republic of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination through the liberation of the occupied territory from the long Indian subjugation.

The National flag hoisting ceremonies, and Independence Day of Pakistan-cum-Kashmir Solidarity Day rallies, processions and special functions under the aegis of various public and private sector, social and political organizations in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu & Kashmir including the State's capital town were the hall mark of this national day of exceptional importance.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in all ten district headquarters as well as tehsil headquarters of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, besides Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher Bagh, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Havaili, Jhelum valley and Neelum valley districts The flag hoisting ceremonies and Kashmir Solidarity Day Rallies were also held at all tehsil headquarters as well as subordinate towns and villages. The national flag of Pakistan were also hoisted on all private and public buildings. A great enthusiasm was witnessed among the people including children found hectically busy in purchasing the national flags of Pakistan from the bazaars for displaying on their chests besides for hoisting atop their houses and vehicles to mark the Pakistan independence Day celebrations.

Besides AJK tv, all the three stations of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil aired special programs depicting the unprecedented importance of the independence day in the backdrop of the historic Pakistan movement.

