Open Menu

AJK Celebrates Pakistan's 78th Independence Day With Zeal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 03:00 PM

AJK celebrates Pakistan's 78th Independence Day with zeal

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday celebrated Pakistan's 78th Independence Day with traditional national fervor, renewing the pledge to continue the struggle for self-determination and freedom for the entire Jammu and Kashmir state to accede to Pakistan.

According to APP Correspondent, National flag hoisting ceremonies marked the day, with AJK Ehtesab Court Judge Raja Faisal Majeed Khan hoisting flags at the AJK High Court building.

Similar ceremonies were held across the district with enthusiastic participation from the public including children.

District and Session Judge Raja Ather Ali Khan, senior officers and members of the legal fraternity attended the ceremonies.

A colorful ceremony was also held at the Municipal Corporation lawn where District Council Chairman Raja Naveed Akhter and others hoisted flags.

A grand tree plantation ceremony was held at the Mirpur Municipal Corporation lawns where local dignitaries planted saplings to mark the occasion.

Speakers emphasized that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and felicitated the people of Pakistan and AJK on this historic day.

Various social, political and public representative organizations hosted special meetings across AJK to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi-e-Pakistan with enthusiasm and devotion.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Jammu Independence Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Court

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

9 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

10 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

10 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

10 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

10 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

10 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan