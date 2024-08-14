(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday celebrated Pakistan's 78th Independence Day with traditional national fervor, renewing the pledge to continue the struggle for self-determination and freedom for the entire Jammu and Kashmir state to accede to Pakistan.

According to APP Correspondent, National flag hoisting ceremonies marked the day, with AJK Ehtesab Court Judge Raja Faisal Majeed Khan hoisting flags at the AJK High Court building.

Similar ceremonies were held across the district with enthusiastic participation from the public including children.

District and Session Judge Raja Ather Ali Khan, senior officers and members of the legal fraternity attended the ceremonies.

A colorful ceremony was also held at the Municipal Corporation lawn where District Council Chairman Raja Naveed Akhter and others hoisted flags.

A grand tree plantation ceremony was held at the Mirpur Municipal Corporation lawns where local dignitaries planted saplings to mark the occasion.

Speakers emphasized that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and felicitated the people of Pakistan and AJK on this historic day.

Various social, political and public representative organizations hosted special meetings across AJK to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi-e-Pakistan with enthusiasm and devotion.

