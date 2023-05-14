UrduPoint.com

AJK Celebrates 'World Mothers Day-2023' With Love, Affection

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2023 | 10:10 PM

AJK celebrates 'World Mothers Day-2023' with love, affection

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) : May 14 (APP) ::'World Mothers Day - 2023 was celebrated in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday similar to the rest of the world with a renewal of exceptional love and affection to this supreme relation.

This year Mother's Day is being celebrated on Sunday, 14th May.

World Mothers Day was marked across Azad Jammu Kashmir with a renewal of the pledge to love mothers as much as possible to keep the sole satisfied in view of the most dignified and supreme status of this relation as also enshrined by the teachings of islam.

Sons and daughters conveyed good wishes to their mothers coupled with the pray for the long lives of the mothers to keep the children intact with the blessing of this supreme relation. Whereas those unfortunate, who have lost this relationship, prayed for the rest of the souls of their mothers in eternal peace.

Talking to APP on eve of the World Mothers Day, former AJK minister for women's development and Chairperson Khdeeja Tul Kubra Al Binaat, Mrs. Naheed Tariq highlighted the superiority and importance of this relation as also confided and determined in the teachings of Islam.

She emphasized the need for maintaining the high decorum of the relation of the mother through showing maximum respect and honour of this supreme relation all of the time, especially at the old stage.

She said that the word 'Maan' is the most beautiful word – since lips and eyes meet while saying this word. Mother, they said, is a great delight and everyone should deal with the mother most pleasantly coupled with full respect and honour.

Mrs. Naheed Tariq said that the gravity of deep-rooted love for a mother should also be asked from those hearts who lost this great relation and whose mothers are under the maunds of 'Matti'.

She said that although the mother is a small word but the reality hidden in this word was ascertained only to those who, by now, have been deprived of this most superior relation.

The ex-AJK Women Development minister advised all including the young generation to fully obey the advice of mothers all the time especially at each step of their old age.

