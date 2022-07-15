UrduPoint.com

AJK Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram, Chief Secretary Call On AJK President

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 06:30 PM

AJK Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram, Chief Secretary call on AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Jul, 2022 ):Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir Supreme Court Justice Raja Saeed Akram called on President of Azad Jamu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry in the Federal metropolis on Friday.

The AJK Chief Justice extended Eid greetings to the President besides discussing issues of mutual interest.

Azad Jammu Kashmir Chief Secretary Azad Jammu Kashmir Usman Chachar also called on President of the State Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry in the federal metropolis and discussed matters of mutual interest including administrative matters related to the State government.

More Stories From Pakistan

