AJK Chief Secretary directs SWM&RA to complete the projects within time

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir Dr.Shshzad Khan Bangish has directed the Solid Waste Management and Recycling Authority to complete projects within stipulated time to ensure lifting garbage of fixed cites at regular basis in order to keep the city neat and clean.

He was addressing a Meeting regarding solid waste Management held under his chair here on Monday. The Meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government, Secretary Local Government board, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad, Director General EPA, Municipal Corporation Mzd and other concerned officials.

CS Banghish said that all concerned departments have their prime responsibility to complete the developing projects in time frame with strict monitoring system. He said the capital city should be specially focused as it is the face of the state and its beauty should be kept in priority and he also directed the Municipal Corporation and concerned authorities to ensure the cleanliness of Muzaffarabad city at regular basis in this regard CS maintained.