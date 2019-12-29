UrduPoint.com
AJK Chief Secretary Inquires About Problems Of The Prisoners At Central Jail

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 07:50 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) : Dec 29 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary visited Central Prison in the State's metropolis on Sunday and inquired about the problems of the jail inmates.

He issued directives to the concerned authorities for early redressal of their genuine grievances.

The Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana directed the concerned authorities to complete the new under construction block of the central jail at the earliest besides providing prisoners better healthcare and other due stipulated facilities in line with the prevailing jail manual.

"The fundamental rights of the prisoners must be protected", the CS directed.

Rana further directed to immediately change and upgrade the menu to provide better foodstuff to the inmates. "All those prisoners who require medical checkup must immediately be shifted to hospitals arranging their complete medical treatment", he advised.

He also asked the jail authorities to provide new blankets and comforters to the prisoners in addition to the installation of geezers considering the harsh winter conditions.

The Chief Secretary said he would visit and inspect the quality of facilities in all other jails of the state.

He said it is the responsibility of the government to protect basic rights of the prisoners and their genuine problems would be addressed on priority.

Niaz said requisite funds would be provided for the prisons in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot and Bagh districts.

Additional Secretary Home Masood ur Rehman, Principal Staff Officer Chaudhary Mukhtar Hussain, Deputy Superintendent Jail Yasir Mir and officials of the State Public Works Department (Buildings) were also present on the occasion.

