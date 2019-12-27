UrduPoint.com
AJK Chief Secretary Inspects Ongoing Construction Work On Gulpur Hydro-Power Project

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : Dec 26 (APP):Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Mathar Niaz Rana on Thursday visited the Gulpur Hydro-Power Project site and inspected the ongoing construction work.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary appreciated the engineering services' quality of work and directed to complete the project within stipulated time. He said that AJK has great tourism potential which needs to be fully exploited.

He said the site of Gulpur Barrali Lake, which is being emerged due to the hydro-power project, could be further beautified to attract the visitors and turn it into the center of tourism. "It would help generating economy and creating employment opportunities for the local youth", Niaz added.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary was briefed in detail about the ongoing construction work on the project. He was told that the project after completion, would generate 102 megawatt electricity.

Meanwhile, talking to different delegations of lawyers, workers and leaders of different political parties, notables of the city and district administrations during his Kotli visit, the Chief Secretary said that Indian unprovoked shelling across the LoC is an attempt to divert the attention from deteriorating internal situation due to the controversial citizenship bill.

He strongly condemned unprovoked Indian firing on the civilian population at LoC and termed it as a cowardice act. He assured that the governments and people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir are standing shoulder to shoulder with the affectees of Indian shelling.

Mathar Niaz Rana told that people living along the LoC would get the health card on top priority without any survey.

He assured that a package of three billion rupees would be spent on the development of LoC areas.

AHR.

More Stories From Pakistan

