AJK Chief Secretary stresses on using modern digital tools for timely dissemination of information

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Azad Jammu Kashmir Muhammad Usman Chachar has said that modern age demands the Information Department to employ advance information-communication technology (ICT) for timely dissemination of information to masses.

He was speaking at a briefing session, jointly arranged by the Department of Information and Information Technology board in the State metropolis late Wednesday.

The Briefing was attended by Secretary Information Midhat Shehzad, Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal, Director General Information Technology Dr. Khalid Rafique and other officials.

Chachar, while highlighting the role and importance of social and digital media, said it was need of the hour that the Information Department should use modern media tools for the publicity and projection of government policies.

Referring to the rapid rise of digital and social media, he said that in the wake of the growing influence and scope of the social media, the responsibilities of the Information Department have multiplied.

He said that all available resources would be utilized to provide manpower and other resources to the department to enhance its capacity.

The chief secretary said that he would soon inspect the newly constructed PID complex.

While underlining the importance of the Information Technology Board, Chachar said that necessary steps would be taken to make the ITB a revenue generating entity.

"The Telehealth Project is a great initiative of the ITB for provision of health facilities in remote areas of Azad Kashmir," he added.

