Open Menu

AJK Christian Community Celebrates "Easter" Festival With Full Religious Zeal, Fervor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 11:40 AM

AJK Christian community celebrates "Easter" festival with full religious zeal, fervor

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Apr, 2025) The Christian community dwelling in different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including the largest Mirpur district has celebrated their religious festival of Easter with fullest traditional religious zeal and fervor.

Special services (prayer congregations) to celebrate Easter were held in the premises of residential buildings of Christian community in AJK, including Mangla town of Mirpur district, where Christian community mostly lives.

The participants of the Easter Day service prayed for the solidarity, integrity, and prosperity of Pakistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, besides the freedom of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) from Indian clutches.

Speaking at individual special services held to mark the day hosted at the Mirpur District Council Hall, Mangla Chitterpari, in outskirt of Mirpur city, the speakers including Reverend Haroon Ajmal, Javeid Gill, Younis Bhatti, Supreme Head Mirpur Christian Foundation, and others said that requisite arrangements were made celebrate the Easter with fullest religious solemnity and fervor.

The speakers said that, like across Pakistan, the minority communities, including the AJK-based Christians, enjoyed full liberties to perform their religious obligations.

APP / ahr/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

3 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 days ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

2 days ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

2 days ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

2 days ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan