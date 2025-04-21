AJK Christian community celebrates "Easter" festival with full religious zeal, fervor

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Apr, 2025) The Christian community dwelling in different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including the largest Mirpur district has celebrated their religious festival of Easter with fullest traditional religious zeal and fervor.

Special services (prayer congregations) to celebrate Easter were held in the premises of residential buildings of Christian community in AJK, including Mangla town of Mirpur district, where Christian community mostly lives.

The participants of the Easter Day service prayed for the solidarity, integrity, and prosperity of Pakistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, besides the freedom of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) from Indian clutches.

Speaking at individual special services held to mark the day hosted at the Mirpur District Council Hall, Mangla Chitterpari, in outskirt of Mirpur city, the speakers including Reverend Haroon Ajmal, Javeid Gill, Younis Bhatti, Supreme Head Mirpur Christian Foundation, and others said that requisite arrangements were made celebrate the Easter with fullest religious solemnity and fervor.

The speakers said that, like across Pakistan, the minority communities, including the AJK-based Christians, enjoyed full liberties to perform their religious obligations.

