Open Menu

AJK Civil Servants Visit PIC, Highlighting Healthcare Excellence

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

AJK civil servants visit PIC, highlighting healthcare excellence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) hosted a delegation of 31 mid-career civil servants and two faculty members from the Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM) on Thursday.

The visit was part of KIM's Civil Service Management Training Program, aimed at enhancing the governance capabilities of officials from Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

The delegation was welcomed by PIC-MTI CEO and Medical Director, Professor Dr. Shahkar Ahmad Shah, and Acting Hospital Director,

Qazi Saad.

Professor Shah provided an overview of PIC's mission, vision, and achievements, while Mr Saad highlighted the operational structure and functions of the institute.

Expressing his gratitude, Professor Shah emphasized that the visit reflected PIC’s commitment to governance excellence.

The Acting Director General of KIM, Mr. Tariq Mehmood Butt, lauded the opportunity and stressed the importance of such initiatives in equipping civil servants with modern governance and service delivery skills.

The delegation praised PIC’s efficient management, high-quality healthcare services, and the KP government’s Sehat Card Plus Program, which has significantly benefited the public.

After a detailed Q&A session and a tour of the hospital’s facilities, the delegation recognized PIC as a pioneering institution in healthcare reforms and a symbol of pride for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the country.

APP/rnr

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government

Recent Stories

SC questions how someone not part of armed forces ..

SC questions how someone not part of armed forces could be tried in military cou ..

14 minutes ago
 Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute dur ..

Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening

32 minutes ago
 ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid i ..

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case

51 minutes ago
 MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of ..

MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ce ..

Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2

1 hour ago
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengt ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

8 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

18 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

18 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan