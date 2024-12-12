AJK civil servants visit PIC, highlighting healthcare excellence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) hosted a delegation of 31 mid-career civil servants and two faculty members from the Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM) on Thursday.

The visit was part of KIM's Civil Service Management Training Program, aimed at enhancing the governance capabilities of officials from Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

The delegation was welcomed by PIC-MTI CEO and Medical Director, Professor Dr. Shahkar Ahmad Shah, and Acting Hospital Director,

Qazi Saad.

Professor Shah provided an overview of PIC's mission, vision, and achievements, while Mr Saad highlighted the operational structure and functions of the institute.

Expressing his gratitude, Professor Shah emphasized that the visit reflected PIC’s commitment to governance excellence.

The Acting Director General of KIM, Mr. Tariq Mehmood Butt, lauded the opportunity and stressed the importance of such initiatives in equipping civil servants with modern governance and service delivery skills.

The delegation praised PIC’s efficient management, high-quality healthcare services, and the KP government’s Sehat Card Plus Program, which has significantly benefited the public.

After a detailed Q&A session and a tour of the hospital’s facilities, the delegation recognized PIC as a pioneering institution in healthcare reforms and a symbol of pride for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the country.

