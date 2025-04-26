- Home
AJK Civil Society Takes To Street Agitation Against Indian Indus River Treaty Suspension
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Civil society, including employees of various private and public sector organizations, here on Saturday staged a protest demonstration against India's nefarious action of suspending the international Indus Waters Treaty and the threat of a water war against Pakistan under the guise of the Pahalgam False Flag operation.
The protest demonstration was led by Assistant Commissioner Raja Zahid Hussain, Revenue Officer Raja Ayaz Ahmed Khan, Tehsildar Imran Yousuf, office bearers, and members of the Press Club, including Kashmir Press Club President Syed Abid Hussain Shah, General Secretary Raja Sohrab Khan, Vice President Rana Shabbir Rajouri, Finance Secretary Adnan Jabbar Mughal, former President of the Kashmir Press Club Arshad Mahmood Butt, former Secretary General Shuja Aziz Jaral, and other members of various segments of the civil society.
The participants of the procession shouted slogans protesting against India's violation of the international Indus Waters Treaty. The protest procession passed through the Deputy Commissioner's Office and took the form of a rally when it reached the Kashmir Press Club, where Kashmir Press Club Secretary General Raja Sohrab Khan presented resolutions. These resolutions strongly condemned aggressive Indian posture under the bogey of the Pehelgam false flag operation.
The resolutions strongly condemned the baseless allegations and false propaganda against Pakistan and demanded that the international community, including the United Nations, conduct an impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident so that India's false propaganda could be exposed to the world.
Another resolution strongly condemned the Indian unilateral action of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and described it as water aggression by India. It said that the entire Pakistani and Kashmiri nation will play a key role in protecting all institutions of the state and national interests.
Another resolution strongly condemned India's nefarious attempt to push Pakistan towards drought by blocking the water of the rivers and to fulfill its nefarious objectives of suddenly releasing the water of the rivers and causing floods in Pakistan.
Addressing the rally, speakers warned that if India tries to do any kind of adventure, the entire nation will not hesitate to stand by the side of the armed forces of Pakistan and make all kinds of sacrifices of life and property.
Speakers continued to assert that India should face international accountability for its involvement in global terrorism. India has committed the act of terrorism in order to terminate the Indus Water Treaty under a well-planned conspiracy aimed at defaming Pakistan at the global level. Speakers called on the United Nations to play its role in giving the Kashmiris their recognized right to self-determination for the peace of South Asia.
