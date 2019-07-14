AJK CJ calls for accountability of all segments of the state as well besides judiciary

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) : Jul 14 (APP):Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Ch. Ibrahim Zia has said that there should be self-accountability not only for judiciary but also for administration, bar associations, legislative assembly, national leadership and media.

Addressing the concluding session of first judicial conference in the State's metropolis late Saturday, he said if the foundation of the society was laid on the basis of honesty, dutifulness and unrighteousness, justice would be dispensed at all level. He said no state could flourish without protection of rights of its people.

He said all institutions need self accountability and realization of what they had done for the poor, orphans and destitutes.

Holding of a joint workshop of all institutions including police, administration and judiciary was imperative for awareness of each others problems and enhancing mutual contacts, he stated.

He said lower judiciary was also very important as people have direct dealing with it. He said performance of lower judiciary in AJK was satisfactory.

He said revolutionary steps were underway to timely ensure justice to common man.

The CJ also expressed gratitude to Chief Judge Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit Baltistan Justice Arshad Hussain Shah. He was of the view that Shah's inclusion in the conference gave it historic importance.

He said hearts of people of GB and AJK beats together. He also expressed thanks to all judges, chief secretary and secretaries, additional IGP and media for participation in the conference.

Addressing on the occasion, Chief Judge Supreme Appealate Court GB Justice Arshad Hussain Shah said it was important responsibility of lawyers to highlight the atrocities and human rights abuses of Indian forces against Kashmiris.

He expressed surprise over the silence of international community for cruelties of Indian forces.

He urged the world body to get its resolutions on Kashmir implemented.

He expressed hope that soon Kashmir would be freed and all Kashmiris would get opportunity to be together.

The conference was also addressed by senior judge SC Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan and Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal. At the end prayers were offered for stability of Pakistan, souls of those who lose their lives in terrorist activities in the country, and martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir.

The AJK CJ Ch. Ibrahim Zia gave away shields to the participants of the conference including Chief Judge Supreme Appellate Court GB Arshad Hussain Shah, Advocate General Karam Dad Khan, president supreme bar association AJK Inamullah Khan, president high court bar association Raja Khalid Mehmood, secretary law, justice and parliamentary affairs and human rights Irshad Hussain Qureshi.

Senior judge SC Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan distributed shields to justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, Additional IPG Fahim Ahmed Abbasi, Vice Chairman bar council Shakil Zaman Advocate while Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal gave away shields to CJ HC M. Tabassam Aftab Alvi, president district bar association Bhimber Ch. Arif Sarfraz, president district bar association Kahuta Haveli Raja Yasir Rathore.

Chief Judge Supreme Appellate Court GB Arshad Hussain Shah gave away shields to CJ AJK Justice Ch. Ibrahim Zia, senior judge AJK High Court Azhar Saleem Babar, besides others judges of the AJK HC Justice Shiraz Kiani, Justice Raza Ali Khan, Justice Raja Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Justice Sardar Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Justice Ch. Muhammad Munir, Justice Khalid Yousuf Ch. and Chairman Service Tribunal Kh. Muhammad Nasim.