AJK CJ calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 08 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Dec, 2023) Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Saeed Akram Khan called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal capital on Friday.

On this occasion, they discussed the issues of mutual interest in detail, said a press release issued here.

