AJK CJ calls on Barrister Sultan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) : Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram called on President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here on Tuesday.

According to an official handout, they discussed issues of mutual interest.