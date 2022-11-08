UrduPoint.com

AJK CJ Calls On Barrister Sultan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 09:37 PM

AJK CJ calls on Barrister Sultan

Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram called on President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here on Tuesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) : Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram called on President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here on Tuesday.

According to an official handout, they discussed issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

AJK University's Syndicate approves Rs1.98b for 20 ..

AJK University's Syndicate approves Rs1.98b for 2022-23

51 seconds ago
 Germany to Lose $64Bln in 2022 to Energy Price Hik ..

Germany to Lose $64Bln in 2022 to Energy Price Hike - Research

53 seconds ago
 Prime Minister concludes his two-day visit to Egyp ..

Prime Minister concludes his two-day visit to Egypt

54 seconds ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan recommends regularisatio ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan recommends regularisation of three Islamabad High Cour ..

5 minutes ago
 28 criminals held, contraband seized

28 criminals held, contraband seized

5 minutes ago
 Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to ..

Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to work

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.