AJK CJ calls on President Barrister Sultan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 06 (APP):Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court Raja Saeed Akram on Sunday called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Jammu & Kashmir House in Federal metropolis.

During the meeting, the duo discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest, the AJK President office said and added that various constitutional appointments were also discussed in the meeting.