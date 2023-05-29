UrduPoint.com

AJK CJ Calls On President Sultan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Chief Justice Supreme Court Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Raja Saeed Akram on Monday called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Supreme Court Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Raja Saeed Akram on Monday called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

On this occasion, they discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest, matters related to the judiciary and accountability bureau in the State, said a press release.

More Stories From Pakistan

