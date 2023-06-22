MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) : , Jun 22 (APP)::Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Raja Saeed Akram on Thursday visited Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis and expressed condolences to the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary over the demise of his sister.

On this occasion, Justice Raja Saeed Akram extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and offered fateha for the departed soul, said a press release.