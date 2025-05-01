- Home
AJK CJ For Continuation Of Lawyers' Role To Ensure Speedy, Inexpensive Justice To The People
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 12:20 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan urged the lawyers to continue their role to ensure speedy and inexpensive justice to the people.
The CJ expressed these views during visit to the office of the District Bar Association Mirpur on the invitation of its newly elected President, Chaudhry Mahmood Hussain Palakwi Advocate, and other office bearers here on Wednesday.
The Chief Justice, on this occasion, congratulated the newly elected President, Chaudhry Mahmood Hussain Palakwi and other office bearers of the Bar.
Upon arrival, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Saeed Akram Khan was warmy received by the office bearers of the bar.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir said that the bar and bench always had a close links.
"Mirpur Bar, being the largest representative forum of the legal fraternity in Azad Jammu Kashmir, has always provided exemplary support to the judiciary in upholding the rule of law, supremacy of justice, and fundamental human rights", he added. The District Bar Mirpur has played a commendable role in this regard, he remarked.
President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Javed Najm Al-Thaqib Advocate, President of the High Court Bar Association Raja Waseem Younas and several of other members and office bearers of the District Bar Association.
