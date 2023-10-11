Open Menu

AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Calls On President

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2023

AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram calls on President

Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Raja Saeed Akram on Wednesday called on President of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here in the federal metropolis and discussed

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Oct, 2023) Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Raja Saeed Akram on Wednesday called on President of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here in the Federal metropolis and discussed, in detail, the matters of mutual interest, including strengthening of state institutions, the judiciary, delivery, provision of speedy and inexpensive justice to the people.

