AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan Calls On AJK President Barrister Sultan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 11:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Raja Saeed Akram, called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday and discussed, in detail, the issues of mutual interest, it was officially said.
Justice Raja also inquired about his well-being and appreciated the president for highlighting the Kashmir issue during his recent visit to the United States and the United Kingdom, the AJK president's office said on Friday.
Meanwhile, the AJK President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the demise of former Administrator Kotli Chaudhry Bostan.
Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the president prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, the president's office added.
APP/ahr/378
