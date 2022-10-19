AJK CJ orders quality, timely completion of public-sector buildings

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) : Chief Justice of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan here on Wednesday directed the State Works Department to ensure the quality and on time state-of-the-art construction of new and ongoing building projects of the public sector buildings including those belonging to the judiciary.

He was addressing a high level meeting of the building committee of the superior judiciary of AJK here on Wednesday.

He was flanked by judges of the Supreme Court of AJK including Senior Judge Khawaja Muhammad Nasim and Justice Raza Ali Khan on this occasion.

The meeting was also attended among others by Secretary Planning and Development AJK Govt. Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb, Secretary Housing and Physical Planning Ghulam Bashir Mughal, Chief Engineer Buildings AJK Shafeeque Dar, Chief Engineer South Abdul Qayyoum Muhal, Additional Registrar Iftikhar Mughal, Superintending Engineer Buildings South Sardar Aurangzeb Khan and other senior officials of the State Works Department and other concerned functionaries.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan further directed the audience to include all related facilities for the existing and new projects of the public-sector buildings in PC-1 of the concerned projects.

He further advised for completion of the under-construction buildings projects of the AJK apex and high courts and the subordinate judiciary in the State Capital city besides in Mirpur harmonious to the need of the modern age within the stipulated timeframe.

Justice Raja Saeed Akram further advised the top officials of the nation-building institutions to monitor the construction work launched by the contractors to ensure the required top quality and timely construction of all building projects.

Earlier, the officials briefed the Chief Justice of the pace of the ongoing construction work on the projects of the judiciary including the judicial complex in Nalochi in Muzaffarabad the Supreme Court Registry in Mirpur.